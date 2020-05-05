Megan Thee Stallion Drop Her Pants On The Gram, Lands First Top 10 Hit With “Savage”

Megan Thee Stallion is showing some skin on the ‘gram as she celebrates her first Top 5 hit on Billboard.

The “Savage” rapper is still showing us how much of a “savage” she really is as she continues to promote her new remix with Queen Bey. The rapper, who is no doubt one of the top female rap artists in the game as we speak, took to Instagram to share a steamy pic of her with a full beat on while trying to get into a pair of jeans. In the photo, Megan Thee Stallion’s red thong is on full display from the side-view as she holds on to her jeans that hang below her cheeks. “If you don’t jump to put jeans on baby you don’t feel my pain,” the rapper wrote in the caption.

The increasingly popular line from the new Beyoncé assisted “Savage” remix has quickly gone viral along with the hit song itself. The song catapulted from No. 14 on the Hot 100 chart to No. 4 this week, marking Megan’s 8th appearance on the coveted chart and her first-ever Top 10 hit. The “Hot Girl Summer” hitmaker has had an impressive streak since she’s arrived on the scene, already copping Gold and Platinum-certified hits as well as an MTV Video Music Award, BET Hip-Hop Award, Billboard Women in Music Award and more.

Meg has also collaborated with some of the hottest in the game, including Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj, Ty Dolla $ign, DaBaby, Lil Uzi Vert, Yo Gotti, and more. Thanks to Beyoncé’s contribution to Megan Thee Stallion’s new track, it is expected that it will continue to climb the chart in the coming weeks.

Megan previously celebrated her first Billboard Top 10 entry on Instagram writing, “I really want to cry right now like oh my god !!!! This is my first top 10 b***h my first top 5 !!!! Likeeeeee hottiessss we really doing this sh*t ! We aint never give up we doing everything they said we wouldn’t!!!! I said jwhite give me a beat I can go off on and he did. Thank you @beyonce ! I’m just happy to be here man. THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU.”

Megan Thee Stallion’s career is heating up, and she for sure has a lot more wins to come. Do you think that means more booty pics to come as well? Well, one can hope.