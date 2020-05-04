Vybz Kartel & Popcaan Lost In A Matchup With WizKid & Burna Boy

Fans think that WizKid and Burna Boy would defeat Vybz Kartel and Popcaan in a Instagram Live face off.

There is a new type of world clash taking form around the world. However, it is proving to be too much for the Jamaican talent pool. So far, Popcaan and Vybz Kartel have faced off against some familiar Nigerian giants in the form of Wizkid and Burna Boy, but the odds have not been in favor of the Unruly ad Gaza outfits. It should be noted that the entertainers in question did not actually play any part in the class apart from the music that they have made.

The concept is actually that of No Signal Radio. The platform pits 2 disc jockeys against each other, each armed with 10 tracks for the artiste they are representing. The deejays are required to play each song in full, adding only small commentary between the gaps of each selection, quite different from what most persons are accustomed to at soundclashes. Nonetheless, the organizers have seen a steady following since the launch over a month ago. However, the weekend brought them some of their biggest numbers. The platform which is linked to major streaming platforms such as Soundcloud and Spotify recorded over 24,000 when the curtains called on the clash between Popcaan and Burna Boy.

The clash between the African Giant and the Unruly Boss saw DJ’s Victory and Facenthenews going against each other. Facenthenews song selections for Popcaan included “Dream,” Jamie XX’s “I Know There’s Gonna Be Good Times” which featured Popcaan, “Fall In Love,” “Clean,” “Only Man She Want,” his feature on Kartel’s “Clarks” which also featured Gaza Slim, “Party Shot,” “Family,” “Naughty Girl,” and “My Type.”

Sadly, Burna Boy’s Afro infused sound dominated Popcaan’s 10 tracks, and the Nigerian was crowned the winner.

Another heavy-hitting clash followed on Sunday and saw another Nigerian walking away victorious when Wizkid’s catalog went up against that of Vybz Kartel. Not even Burna Boy’s girlfriend Stefflon Don was convinced that Wiz would be the victor, tweeting, “Nobody can test Kartel no time no day. He can only battle himself.” She followed up by stating, “#Worldboss Anyday!!! Sunday right try bloodcl**t Monday and right back again.”

Sadly for Steff and all the other Vybz Kartel fans, the 10 songs selected by Dj Levs did not prove sufficient to overcome Dj Jamila’s Wizkid tracks. Lev’s song choice included, “Worl’ Boss;” ‘Real Bad Man;” “One Man with Gaza Slim;” “Business;” “Nah Let Go;” “Virginity;” “Touch Down with Stylo G and Nicki Minaj;” “Bicycle;” “Beg You A Touch;” and “Last Man Standing.”

When questioned about his song selection, DJ Levs mentioned that he was influenced by persons asking him to do more commercial songs. He did mention that if he had done his favorites, there would have been tracks such as “Up to The Time,” “Teacha’s Pet,” and others, but there is still no certainty that those would have changed the outcome of the clash.

The show already has a host of other enticing matchups ready to go, such as Chris Brown vs. Usher, Lil Wayne vs. Rick Ross, and Drake vs. Rihanna. Fans get a stipulated amount of time to cast their votes for their favorites round by round via the station’s Twitter page.