Chris Brown’s Ex Karrueche Tran Sued By Former Manager Who Cries Foul

Karrueche Tran has some legal troubles on her hand after her former manager hit her with a lawsuit.

Actress, businesswoman, and former girlfriend of Chris Brown, Karrueche Tran is currently embroiled in a messy lawsuit with her former manager Yaqwb Muhammed aka Jacob York. Back in February, Tran sued York and his management company, Electric Republic, for breach of contract, breach of private duty, punitive damages, and fraud to the tune of $1.4 million. The Emmy award-winning actress is now on the receiving end after Jacob filed a counter lawsuit demanding that she repays the money that he used to launch her career.

According to Jacob, he did nothing wrong in terms of her dealings and is asking for the court to dismiss all the charges against him. Muhammed revealed that he was the one who funded her acting lessons and helped propel Karrueche Tran’s “lavish lifestyle” for years. This was all confirmed through an oral agreement that the two formed in 2013. The years of pumping money into launching, promoting, and marketing her “fledging career” are more than the $1.4 million she is suing for, said York.

According to The Blast, court documents alleged that Karrueche Tran mentioned that she paid her manager (Jacob) 20% commission to handle all projects, including managing accounts such as collecting money owed to her. However, after an examination of her records, she discovered that Jacob owed her $267,000 for “personal appearance gigs.” Tran also did some personal investigation into her other business ventures, such as her deal with makeup brand ColourPop, but there were significant gaps there as well.

“Electric [York’s company] had only paid Tran $276,003.90 attributable to the Venture, thereby causing Tran to believe that the Venture had only generated approximately $345,004.87 in total revenues. Defendants encouraged this false belief by repeatedly misrepresenting to Tran that the Venture had not been particularly successful and that her relatively low royalty payments were, therefore, to be expected. In truth, the Venture had been one of ColourPop’s most successful cosmetic lines to date,” Karrueche’s team said.

We will provide additional info on the ongoing lawsuits as they develop.