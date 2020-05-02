Rygin King Stay True To Himself In “Me, Myself & I” Video

Rygin King dropped a fresh visual for his catchy single, “Me, Myself & I.”

Rygin King has been blessed with one of the unique sounds in dancehall. Not only is he able to deliver is raspy, slightly offkey vocals on records but also gives a thrilling live performance. With such a distinguishing flavor, it can be said that the 25-year-old has created his own niche in dancehall. What better way to celebrate his success than with a new song and video, “Me, Myself & I.”

Damaniac Visualz served up a truly picturesque video for the “Me, Myself & I,” choosing to capture shots of and from the hills of Montego Bay before zooming in on one of its hidden villas. The video feels peaceful, and above all things, Rygin is alone, apart from a few scenes where he plays chess and pool with his doppelgangers. Rygin King also has time to reflect on some of his past achievements, such as his electrifying Reggae Sumfest performance.

The “Tuff” singer has been teasing the Damage Music production for some time, which left many fans calling for its release. The video was finally uploaded to Youtube on May 01, 2020, but an issue with the audio forced the dancehall star and his team to remove the cut and reupload. Nonetheless, the newly published version is trending nicely, already securing almost 60,000 views at the time this article was written.

The smooth delivery from the Trap King makes “Me, Myself & I” worth the multiple replays it has been receiving. Rygin King sings, “A me step out and do this by myself / dem never show me no love dem never give me strength.”

Upcoming talent Cracka Don gets a quick shoutout before he mentions the life he’s coming from while giving praise for what he has accomplished. It seems Rygin King can now count this one as a win.

“Me, Myself & I” can be streamed below.