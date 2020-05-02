Reggae Songstress Lila Ike Announced Her Debut Album “The ExPerience”

Lila Ike’s debut album, The ExPerience, is coming soon.

It has been almost 4 years since reggae revivalist Lila Ike sprung out of her cool, humble hills of Manchester to bless fans with her astonishing voice and beauty. One of her earliest videos on Youtube is her 2016 collaboration with Foresta & Royal Blu, titled, “Believe.” However, it is with follow up songs such as “Gotti Gotti,” and the chart-topping “Biggest Fan,” that the puffy haired songstress really stated her claim on the industry. Being a part of one of the hottest crop of young talents in the form of Protoje’s In.Digg.Nation Collective also provided some much-deserved wind beneath her sails.

This saw her taking her place among some of the biggest and most energetic performers on the 2019 Reggae Sumfest stage. With a much talked about performance alongside Protege and labelmate Sevana, the world turned its eyes to Lila, which resulted in the rest of last year through to 2020 being one of her most successful since the launch of her career.

Not to be outdone by her success of last year, the “Where I’m Coming From” singer has now embarked on a new project with her new RCA Records family. With a brand new cover art designed by Brickii Kane, the 7 track EP simply titled, ‘The Experience’ is already creating a buzz before it’s May 15 release date. Both Lila Ike and label boss Protoje made the announcements to their respective social media pages.

“I’ve been carrying this bundle of joy in my heart for some time now and it’s finally time for me to share it with all of you. My very first project, ‘The ExPerience,’ (my baby),” she gushed in her caption. You get the sense that this project is coming from a place of warmth and is destined to bless fans with hope, encouragement, love, much like her previously released singles.

On that note, other noteworthy singles from Lila Ike include, “Second Chance,” “I Spy,” and her features on Protoje’s “Not Another Word,” which also included Agent Sasco.

The In.Digg.Nation Collective made the multi-album partnership with RCA Records public earlier this month. While speaking with the Observer Protoje said, “With a label as globally strong as RCA, they are able to provide us a platform to showcase our talents on an even broader international level. I really like the team there and what they are doing, and how they approach music — from the ground level, all the way to the top.”

Fans are already gassed up for the release of The Experience, how about you?