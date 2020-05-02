Drake Got More New Music On The Way With Roddy Ricch

Drake is previewing more new music after dropping his mixtape just last night.

It seems Drake has a lot in store for his fans this year, and it’s enough to start sharing. The prolific rapper just unveiled his new mixtape Dark Lane Demo Tapes, but he is already back on Instagram Live showing off more of his catalog, which seems to be extensive.

It was just last night that Drake announced that his new album will be out this summer. The rapper has been working on the follow up to his multi-Platinum selling “Scorpion” for over a year now, and it sounds fire. Drake took to Night Owl Sound’s Instagram page to preview some music in a live session. One of the records was a collaboration with Roddy Ricch, which has fams extremely excited.

Drake also dropped a teaser of one of his songs where the hook is in French, and boy does Champagne Papi sound good speaking French. In another one of the songs that could be called “Lie To Me,” which is fire, Drake talks about a woman who is taking him for granted. The rapper and his producer were bopping to the track in the studio as he sipped on white wine and interacted with the fans watching.

“Love me / Save me / Tell me / Try / All you do is lie to me / Taking me for granted I can tell / All you do is lie to me / Lies don’t excite me / I’m lonely / Be more than a homie / Taking me for granted I can tell,” Drake raps.

Fans lit up the live comments with the fire emoji as Drake went on to basically play the whole track. If this song, which is all the way fire and a feature with the chart-topping and Billboard record-breaking rapper Roddy Ricch is just a taste, we can’t wait for the main course.

Drake also played his song with Roddy Ricch ? What are your thoughts on this snippet? pic.twitter.com/dG0pdFUWxz — STRAPPED! (@STRAPPEDEXTRAS) May 1, 2020