Iggy Azalea And Playboi Carti Welcomes Baby Boy: Reports

Iggy Azalea and Playboi Carti have welcomed their first child together.

The Australian blonde bombshell has been rumored to be pregnant for a few months now, but neither herself nor her rapper fiance, Playboi Carti, ever confirmed the speculations. Now rumors are ripe that she gave birth last weekend. Sources say she gave birth to a baby boy, and both baby and mommy are doing well. If you check her social media timeline, you would quickly realize that she hasn’t been active on Instagram in a while. On Wednesday, multiple IG blogs, including DJ Akademiks, posted the story.

Iggy Azalea and Playboi Carti have been dating for two years now. In December last year, the “New Classic” rapper announced her split from Carti on the Gram. Her single status post stunned her fans with some folks suggesting it was only a matter of time before they called it quits. Nevertheless, a couple hours later, she posted a lengthy apology to Carti saying that she regretted her impulse post after the couple had been going through a bad patch.

Before hooking up with Playboi Carti in 2018, Iggy Azalea dated NBA star Nick Young for a few years, but their relationship came to an end when he got his baby mama pregnant while being engaged to the rapper.

Prior to getting pregnant, the “Black Widow” rapper was working on a new EP due at the top of this year, but that was ultimately axed without any explanations. She released her EP, Survive the Summer, in August 2018 and has not released any new music since. Meanwhile, Playboi Carti is gearing up to drop his new album, Whole Lotta Red, very soon. The project is rumored to be packed with 18 tracks, including his recently released banger, “@ Meh.”