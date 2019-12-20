Iggy Azalea Announces Split From Playboi Carti Amidst Pregnancy Rumors

Iggy Azalea and Playboi Carti have parted ways.

Iggy Azalea and Playboi Carti seemed to have been going strong since getting together in September of last year. The couple had moved in together, and there were even rumors that the “Fancy” rapper was pregnant with a baby due early next year. But things have apparently went south, and just days after Iggy iced any pregnancy rumors, she told the world she is newly single.

In an Instagram story post on Friday that has since been deleted, the Australian artist wrote: “I’m single.” On Monday, she conspicuously posted a photo of herself in a dance rehearsal showing off her clearly flat stomach, letting us know there is no bun in the oven. Iggy has yet to elaborate on her new relationship status, and Carti rarely ever posts on social media.

This past summer, Carti told FADER that it was pretty much love at first sight when he and Iggy got together. “Once I started talking to her, I just cut off everybody,” the “Woke Up Like This” rapper said. “It was over with.” The two even had fans thinking they were engaged in July when Iggy, 29, was showing off a diamond ring in an interview. It has been quite a week for them to go from rumors of becoming parents to possibly throwing the whole relationship away. The good news is that Iggy deleted the suspicious announcement, so maybe she and Carti, 23, are trying to work things out behind the scenes.