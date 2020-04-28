Nicki Minaj’s Husband Kenneth ‘Zoo’ Petty Wants Trial Move Forward Despite COVID-19

Nicki Minaj’s husband Kenneth Petty wants his court case done and over with, without a global pandemic getting in the way.

Coronavirus has put many things on hold, from concerts and music festivals to entire sports seasons. Even weddings and some surgeries have been postponed unless things are deemed to be essential. While not a matter of life or death, Kenneth Petty wants his trial to go ahead, regardless of COVID-19.

Petty is facing up to ten years in prison for failing to register as a sex offender in his new home state of California. Back when he was a teenager in New York, he was convicted of attempted rape involving a teenage girl and spent time behind bars. As part of his sentence, the 42-year-old had to register as a sex offender wherever he lives. Despite being in Los Angeles for six months, Nicki Minaj’s boo kept putting off doing so — until he was arrested and charged. Initially, Kenneth Petty was restricted to house arrest with no internet, but while the ankle bracelet remains, he is now allowed to surf the web.

One could argue that being in quarantine isn’t that much different from being under house arrest, but Petty still wants his trial — which was scheduled to begin on April 28th — to go ahead. The U.S. Attorney’s Office has requested to delay the trial as jurors are required, and a witness needs to be flown from New York to California, making it difficult to hold during COVID-19, Bossip reported. It is yet to be seen whether the judge in the matter agrees with the Attorney’s Office or takes into consideration Petty’s opposition.

Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty got married in the fall of last year at a courthouse in Los Angeles, and have been living together in L.A. since then. They’re currently planning an official wedding ceremony, but likely COVID-19 has delayed those plans.