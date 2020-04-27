Lil Baby Put His Label Quality Control On Notice, Demands $5 Million Or Else…

Atlanta rapper Lil Baby told his label to pay him $5 million, or he is going back to hustling.

Lil Baby knows his value, and he’s not hesitant to request his cash in a forthright manner. The Atlanta rapper has had an electrifying year to date, which incorporated the release of his first-ever No. 1 album My Turn. Lil Baby is demanding that his label outright hands over $5 million to him if they don’t want him to quit music altogether and return to the streets.

The economic slow-down across the globe has caused many entertainment events to be canceled, and it is having a significant effect on artists that earn a large portion of their income from performances and appearances.

During an Instagram Live on Monday (April 27), Lil Baby had this to say: “‘Cause, I told my label, they need to give me $5 million or I’m going to hustle, f**k it.” He continues, “sh*t, I can’t be sittin’ in no house. I get money. Give me $5 million or I’m doing what I do.” He went on to add, “I know my label cares about me. They don’t want me out got d**n, doin’ no bull***t, so they gon’ f**k with me.”

It is unclear if Lil Baby was demanding his millions from Quality Control or its parent company, but he did set the record straight about what he actually meant by hustling after fans started speculating that he meant drug dealing. “Nah, I don’t gotta sell no drugs. You know, I just, hustle. Ain’t gotta be no drugs, just somethin’,” he clarified.

Lil Baby is probably one of the hottest rappers in the game at the moment, so his label would be wise to run him his cash if that meant they get to keep him. After the success of “My Turn,” you have to wonder how enormous the 25-year-old rapper will become in the future. I’d say $5 million is merited now in his career, but that could increase exponentially before he knows it.