Eminem Celebrates 12 Years of Sobriety With Help From Royce Da 5’9”

Eminem has been drug free for well over a decade.

Eminem has had a long and complicated journey navigating a problematic childhood, a meteoric rise to fame, and substance abuse issues. While he has never been proud of his addictions, he has always used his relationship with drugs and alcohol in his music, even naming some of his most successful albums Relapse and Recovery. Now it seems the platinum rapper has made it to an impressive twelve years of sobriety, and in an ironic twist, is officially celebrating the accomplishment on 4/20.

His friend and the other half of the Bad Meets Evil duo, Royce Da 5’9”, marked the day by posting an old picture on Instagram of Em proudly holding up his ten-year sobriety chip. Royce edited the photo with a big red “12” written over the chip, and added the moving caption, “And counting…. Proud of my brother.”

Anyone who has followed Eminem’s career and paid attention to his lyrics over the years can see that the Detroit native has wrestled with some serious demons. Between issues with his mother, drama with his ex, and raising his kids, he has struggled to keep his head above water when it comes to his mental health and the tendency towards erratic behavior. However, Em is nearing 50-years-old now, and it seems he has final been able to establish a balance in his life that enables him to focus on his priorities as a family man while also putting out quality music and keeping his edge.

While Slim Shady is lucky enough to be celebrating another year of sobriety, many people with a history of addiction around the world are struggling to stay sober during the coronavirus pandemic and mass quarantine. Social isolation, stress, and increasing unemployment have made it especially difficult to abstain from vices. Stories like Eminem’s should serve as a reminder that recovery is possible, and sobriety is always something to celebrate.