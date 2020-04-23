Tekashi 6ix9ine Blames COVID-19 For Not Visiting His Daughter, Baby Mama Calls Him Out

Tekashi 6ix9ine blames COVID-19 for the reason he has not visited his daughter since being released from prison, but his baby mama Sara Molina not buying it.

Coronavirus is keeping families apart around the world, and Tekashi 6ix9ine is the latest to join that squad. 6ix9ine has spent the better half of this year in a cell at the Queens Detention Center, where he was serving time for racketeering and other charges related to his involvement with the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods. After accepting a deal to turn state witness against his fellow members, the “Stoopid” rapper received two years behind bars, as opposed to the 47 years originally predicted.

Although his sentence was scheduled to conclude on August 2nd, Tekashi was released on house arrest at the beginning of this month over fears he may contract COVID-19. The New York native is immunocompromised due to his asthma and has previously suffered from respiratory infections while in prison. But while life is surely a lot better out of jail, Tekashi is still missing a key aspect of his normal life — his daughter.

The 23-year-old is dad to Saraiyah, who was born in 2015. He and the 4-year-old’s mother, Sara Molina, are not on good terms, but that is not the reason that Tekashi 6ix9ine has not been able to see his little girl. According to TMZ, the rapper is concerned about infecting his daughter with COVID-19 and wants to stay away from her until the pandemic is contained. Although Sara has often accused 6ix9ine of being an absentee father, we think he actually has a good point at the moment, with quarantining and social distancing being recommended across the board.

While Tekashi can’t see his daughter, perhaps he’ll think of buying her a present. He has, after all, been spending millions since his release. In the few weeks that he’s been home, the hip hop artist has purchased five brand new cars, four watches, and a shark-shaped chain worth $300,000.