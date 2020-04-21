Offset Loses His Great Uncle To Coronavirus

Prayers up for Offset and his family who has been directly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

As the deadly coronavirus pandemic continues to make its way through the U.S. and force us all into quarantine, we are beginning to hear about more celebrities whose lives are being directly affected by this illness. Migos rapper Offset took to Instagram Sunday morning to share the news that he lost his great uncle to COVID-19.

Offset let his 16 million followers know about his family’s loss with a post to his Instagram story that read, “Smfh this corona sh*t done killed my great uncle. RIP uncle Jerry damn man”, along with a crying face emoji.

Offset’s wife, Bronx rapper Cardi B, has been one of the most vocal celebrities about coronavirus and the government’s response to the pandemic. She also seems to be struggling with the ways in which the virus has affected her personally, recently telling fans on IG Live, “I’ve been really sad because so many people around me have been going through a lot of sh*t. It’s hard to feel good when so many people around you is going through a lot of sh*t.” Cardi has also expressed that even though she is lucky enough to be quarantined with her husband, she is having a hard time dealing with the separation from many of her friends and family members due to social distancing.

Many Black artists have recently spoken out about the disproportionate amount of Black Americans being affected by coronavirus due to issues of systematic racism, such as a lack of access to healthcare and inability to work from home. Beyoncé joined the list of celebrities drawing attention to this issue during Saturday’s “One World: Together At Home” global special. The singer also recognized all those working on the frontlines of this crisis, saying, “We thank you for your selfless service.”