NBA Youngboy Dropping ’38 Baby 2′ This Friday

NBA YoungBoy is not letting the personal issues in his life distract him from dropping new music.

Fans of Baton Rouge rapper Youngboy Never Broke Again will be counting down the days till Friday when he releases the next installment to his 38 Baby mixtape series, 38 Baby 2, a follow up to his breakout 2016 project that featured Boosie Badazz, Kevin Gates, Stroke Tha Don, and NBA 3Three.

There is sure to be more in store for 38 Baby 2 as indicated in a trailer that Youngboy dropped Monday, teasing the April 24 release date. The 20-year-old will certainly be hoping that it performs as well as his last release, “Still Flexin’, Still Steppin’”, which debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart and spawned three hit singles — “Fine By Time,” “Lil Top,” and “Bad Bad.”

YoungBoy is likely also hoping that the new music serves as a distraction from the recent drama involving his girlfriend and his baby mama. A violent altercation ensued a couple weeks ago when his current bae, Iyanna Mayweather, showed up at his Houston home and discovered his former bae, LaPattra Jacobs. When Yaya demanded that she leave, LaPattra stood her ground and the daughter of boxing legend Floyd Mayweather stabbed her with two knives, leaving lacerations on both her arms.

Authorities arrested Yaya who was taken into custody and ultimately released on bail. LaPattra had to undergo emergency surgery, and is now in possession of a restraining order forbidding Yaya from coming anywhere near her or her children. The 19-year-old is facing a hefty sentence of found guilty of the aggravated assault, and so has hired the top lawyer who defended J. Prince and is hoping that he will prevent her receiving 99 years in prison when her trial begins in August.

It will be interesting to see if Youngboy addresses any of his love triangle drama on 38 Baby 2. Check out the trailer below.