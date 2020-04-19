The Game & Wack 100 Reacts To ‘Born 2 Rap’ Royalties Seize To Pay Sexual Assault Accuser

The Game has recorded quite a major loss in his legal battle against a woman who accused him of sexual assault.

In 2016, a court determined that the rapper, whose real name is Jayceon Taylor, was guilty of misconduct against Priscilla Rainey, who had been a contestant in his dating reality show, ‘She Got Game.’ According to Rainey, The Game lifted her skirt and groped her repeatedly without her consent during one of the dates which was not broadcast.

She sued the “Hate It or Love It” hitmaker and received a settlement of $7 million, which Game tried to appeal last year. Not only did the appeal fail, but Game has received strife for his efforts as the courts have now decided to up the ante on his punishment. Rainey now basically controls Game’s record label, Prolific Records.

Established last October, the name of the independent label was inspired by Nipsey Hussle’s distinct face tattoo. Game set up the label to release his ninth studio album, “Born 2 Rap”, and Rainey has now been granted “any and all rights, title, and interest” in any money, property, or future payments due to the record label.

In laymen’s terms, Rainey now owns the album, its royalties, and even any salary Game may have been paying himself through the label, according to a report from All Hip Hop. Should the rapper attempt to thwart the ruling in any way, things will get worse for him. Judge Virginia A. Phillips, who passed the ruling, has stated that an attempt by Game to collect the money, as opposed to giving it all to the plaintiff, will result in him receiving a charge of contempt of court. It is not yet known whether he intends to appeal the ruling.

We guess in this case, one could tell him, “Don’t hate the player, hate The Game.”

The Game’s manager Wack 100 has since released a statement saying that he owns all the royalties from the album, Born 2 Rap. “Last time I checked #Wack?owned all royalties to born to Rap,” Wack 100 wrote. “And I don’t owe the b**ch a dime … When the #CDC # has their # who knows maybe I might lose in a dice game one day … But as of right now Today it’ll be right here in my little ole profolio.