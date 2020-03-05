Carl Crawford Calls Megan Thee Stallion A Fraud In Label Dispute

Carl Crawford called Megan Thee Stallion a “fraud,” after she presented his record label with a $1 million lawsuit.

It looks like Megan Thee Stallion’s legal woes are far from over after 1501 Certified Entertainment’s CEO, Carl Crawford responded to her lawsuit denying all accusations he barred her from releasing new music. His comments came in response to the “Hot Girl Summer” rapper’s Instagram live rant where she aired out her grievances with the label and struggles to leverage a new contract. Megan claimed she hasn’t been getting paid what she’s owed and wanted to let the public know what was happening behind the scenes.

According to the Houston hottie, she is only paid 40 percent of the income from her recordings, versus the 60 percent that goes to 1501 Entertainment. The rapper also alleges that she foots the bill for her own engineers, mixers, and features. The suit goes onto to claim the entirety of the rapper’s touring and performing earnings are paid to the label. As Megan explained on Instagram Live she, “didn’t really know,” what was in her contract.

Though Meg isn’t suing Rap-a-Lot Records founder James “J.” Prince, she did call him out in the suit for his attempts to allegedly frighten music industry figures on Crawford’s behalf.

And after the very emotional weekend, TMZ reported a small victory for Megan Thee Stallion after a Texas Judge filed a temporary restraining order against 1501 Certified Entertainment allowing her to release new music following her suit against the label and CEO on Monday.

The rapper’s legal team responded, “We are very happy the Court granted our TRO and thrilled that the world should be able to now hear Megan’s new music on March 6,” Thee Stallion’s lawyer Richard Busch told TMZ Monday. Meg adding a simple tweet, “NEW MUSIC WILL BE DROPPING.”

But now 1501’s CEO Carl Crawford has responded and said he isn’t going out without a fight. In an interview with Billboard, Carl claimed that he hadn’t spoken with Megan since she signed her management deal with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation in September and that now she is making the whole thing up. “It’s a whole lie,” he said. “Me being greedy and taking money from her, that’s crazy. I never tried to take nothing from her. The only thing we ever did was give, give, give.”

He went on to claim that the rapper allegedly owes him an estimated $2 million.

When asked about her contract he defended the agreement. “Let’s talk about your contract. It’s a great contract for a first-timer,” he said. “What contract gives parts of their masters and 40 percent royalties and all that kind of stuff? Ask Jay-Z to pull one of his artists’ first contracts, and let’s compare it to what Megan got … I guarantee they won’t ever show you that.”

He concluded the interview by calling Megan a bold faced liar, and said he’s “here to fight this.”