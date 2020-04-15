Kanye West Say He’s The Kobe Bryant Of Rap & Kobe The Basketball Version Of Ye

Kanye West says he is the rap version of Kobe Bryant, but is he capping?

Grammy Award-winning rapper and producer Kanye West has recently discussed how the death of five-time NBA champion and Los Angeles Lakers legend, Kobe Bryant affected him on a personal level. Both celebrities had a huge amount of respect for each other, and they were friends. Kobe died in a helicopter crash with his daughter Gianna and seven other people in January, which traumatized the whole sporting industry, and the effects are still being felt globally.

In an interview with GQ magazine that released on Wednesday but began in late January, only a few days after Kobe passed, West explained how he and Kobe were actually twinning. “He was the basketball version of me, and I was the rap version of him, and that’s facts!” Kanye told GQ. “We got the commercials that prove it. No one else can say this. We came up at the same time, together. And now it’s like, yeah, I might have had a reputation for screaming about things—but I’m not taking any mess for an answer now. We’re about to build a paradigm shift for humanity. We ain’t playing with ’em. We bringing home the trophies.”

Apparently, Kanye West sees everything as an omen, and he has drawn inspiration from a lot of sentiments. He said, for example, that he only drives on one street when he commutes from the office or home to the massive innovative dome that he is building. According to GQ, it is the same street that was the crash site for the helicopter that Kobe and the other passengers were in. Kanye seems to think that was fate. “So now there’s no way for me not to be as determined as Kobe every time I drive down that street. It’s game time. There’s no move that we can’t make, or that we’ll wait to make.”

Yeezy went on to discuss how Kobe has inspired him and everyone else in the world. “Everyone in our life is now a member of the Lakers on one of Kobe’s championship teams,” he said. “The way that Kobe would say that we all have to come together and win this championship is the way I look at life now. To an infinite, other level. This is a game-changer for me.”

Kobe Bryant, who is also known as the “Black Mamba,” played for the Lakers from 1996-2016, and he led the team to five NBA titles in 10 years. Kobe was the fourth all-time leading scorer in the history of the game and he was the NBA Finals MVP winner twice. He also made the All-Star team 18 times and was named NBA MVP in 2008. He was an Oscar winner and a five-time best selling author, a fearless warrior, and a true champion. Earlier this month, Kobe Bryant was even inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame.

Kanye has attained his own accolades in the music industry as well. Do you think he is Kobe’s rap music equivalent?