Diddy Denies Stopping Lizzo & Draya From Twerking On IG Live Dance-A-Thon

Diddy has stepped forward to address controversies that he stopped Lizzo and Draya Michele from twerking on Instagram Live.

Diddy has become the latest celeb to jump on Insta Live and create a platform to feature his famous fellow friends. IG has become the place to be as the world — including the elite — sits in quarantine as they try to stay safe from the dreaded Coronavirus. With the US being the worst-affected country worldwide, Diddy decided to make his IG Live appearance one for good as he chose to host a dance-a-thon to raise money for healthcare workers. “Me and my family are having a dance-a-thon — the whole world is invited,” the ‘Can’t Nobody Hold Me Down’ rapper told his fans. “We on lockdown, but we want to dance.”

“There’s one thing I want to make clear,” Diddy said. “My queen, my sister Lizzo. When I stopped the music, it was because it had a lot of curses in there, not because she was twerking. She’s one of the best twerkers in the world. So let’s keep that clear. It wasn’t about twerking. You’re allowed to twerk on Easter.”

Diddy then explains that it was the music that he requested to stop because of curse words. “It was a lot of cursing in the record and I don’t need child services knocking on my door right now, ya understand? That’s why I stopped the record. But Lizzo, we love you,” he said.

Justin Bieber, Snoop Dogg, Shaq, DJ Khaled, Swizz Beatz, Kelly Rowland, Maluma, and even Diddy’s ex Jennifer Lopez popped in with her fiancé Alex Rodriguez during the fundraiser for Direct Relief which was held on Easter Sunday. Lizzo also stopped by the party and we all know how Lizzo loves to dance. The “Good As Hell” singer played a stripper in the 2019 movie Hustlers and can often be found shaking her booty at concerts, basketball games, and on social media. One place that the 31-year-old shouldn’t be doing it, however, is Diddy’s livestream. After twerking during the dance-a-thon, Lizzo got told off by Sean Combs who demanded she cease and desist. “It’s Easter Sunday, let’s try to be more family-friendly,” Diddy told the Grammy Award winner. “Sorry, sorry, sorry, I’m sorry,” she apologized.

Diddy may have also been afraid that the provocative dance move might affect his Insta privileges as Tory Lanez recently received a week-long ban from the platform after his weekly Quarantine Radio sessions included booty bouncing and some nakedness which apparently contravene IG’s code of conduct.

Thankfully, Lizzo stopped, the Livestream went on, and $3.4 million was raised to supply medical equipment to communities affected by poverty or in emergency response.