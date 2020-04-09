Love & Hip Hop: Karlie Redd Exposed Benzimo In Her DM, Benzimo Respond

Karli Redd has had her fair share of relationships chronicled on Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta. In the current season airing now, Karlie is sharing secrets from her short marriage and divorce. While she may not be having the best of luck with her current relationship, it looks like she has at least one prospect waiting in the wings; former Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta cast member Benzino.

Karlie Redd posted a screenshot of Benzino allegedly sliding into her DMs. He sent four messages to her, without her responding at all. He said, “You looked beautiful tonight…As always.” He went on to mentioned her looks again and sent the kissy face emoji.

However, Karlie was not impressed and appeared to block him. She posted a caption along with the screenshot that read, “can someone send him a message to let him know I don’t want him!…You had your chance! I seen him so many times and walked right past him!”

As you may recall, Benzino and Karlie dated during season one of LHHATL. He even proposed to her on camera, but ultimately changed his mind and took the right back.

The 54-year-old rapper and producer was not impressed with Karlie Redd putting him on blast and responded with a now-deleted post of his own. He shared a screenshot of an Urban Dictionary page with the words, “Clout Chaser” written on it. He said, “this shit is ridiculous…For a couple of years nobody mentioned nothing about me, now I’m back to tv and all of a sudden here comes the bs.”

Benzino is currently a cast member on Love Goals, airing on the Own Network. He’s on the relationship show with his longtime on-again, off-again girlfriend, Althea Heart, who was also a cast member on LHHATL. The two have one child together.

Although she is known to be messy and confrontational, Karlie has not responded to Benzino calling her a clout chaser…yet.