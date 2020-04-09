Jordyn Woods Stunned Fans, Emerged As The Kangaroo On ‘The Masked Singer’

Turns out Jordyn Woods is the Kangaroo on The Masked Singer.

If you have been a fan of The Masked Singer for the past few seasons, then you’ve noticed that this season has showcased more current celebrity A-listers than the previous seasons. Lil Wayne, Rob Gronkowski, Bella Thorne, and even Jojo Siwa have been revealed to be behind some of this season’s favorite characters. In the latest episode, the fighting Kangaroo was revealed to be model and influencer, Jordyn Woods.

Social media was convinced that Woods was behind the mask after several clues were announced, including that she recently lost a family member and that she was thrust into the spotlight for all of the wrong reasons. There were also a ton of clues relating to the Karshasian/Jenner family.

22-year-old Woods is probably best known for her famous friendship with Kylie Jenner. However, the duo’s relationship fell apart in 2019 after allegations that Jordyn has some type of inappropriate relationship with Tristian Thompson, who is Khloe Kardashian’s child’s father. Since the fallout, Jordyn has blossomed into her own person. In addition to the masked singer, she has since starred in movies, released various beauty-related projects, and secured several brand deals.

After she was unmasked, she was all smiles telling the crowd and judges, “I love this show…I felt like this was an opportunity for people to see a different side of me that not even I knew existed. It’s been so much fun.”

When asked how she became interested in being part of the show, she said that her vocal coach is one of the main vocal coaches for the show and that she had been working with him for over five years.

The judges on the show encouraged Woods to start thinking about her own music career. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, she shared that she doesn’t have any expectations, but is prepared for anything. She says, “the judges were saying….’This is going to be life-changing for you. I hope you’re ready, and I hope you keep making music or you start making music.’ She went on to say, “I think that this just shows a whole different side of me that people didn’t even know existed. And that’s a cool part of me being on the show, because the world is finding out something new.”

You can catch the latest episodes of The Masked Singer Wednesdays on Fox.

Check out this video of Woods singing “No Air” on an earlier episode.