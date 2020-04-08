Cardi B & Fashion Nova To Give Away $1 Million, Here’s How You Can Get Some

Cardi B is giving away $1000 every hour for the next 42 days.

You are not alone in questioning your vision or perhaps even your ability to hear right now. It is, in fact, true that rapper Cardi B has pledged to issue $1000 each and every hour to someone in need who is currently being affected by the coronavirus pandemic. The rapper took to Instagram to make the announcement moments ago. According to Cardi, she has teamed up with business partner Fashion Nova to create a fund for the next 42 days that will help various people in need while this ongoing global crisis is upon us.

Cardi B urged fans to ensure that they have, in fact, been severely affected by the pandemic before applying to be a lucky recipient of that thousand bucks because she plans on reviewing your Instagram page herself to ensure sincerity.

The rapper told fans to enter by visiting fashionnova.com/cares and sharing their personal stories and contact details. The giveaway will run until May 20th and will exhaust at least $1 million by the end. Cardi shared a video on Instagram, explaining how it works along with a lengthy caption to reiterate the instructions.

“Thank you guys for supporting me and @FashionNova, I teamed up with them to help those that have been impacted by the Coronavirus pandemic,” she wrote. “Many of you are struggling to pay bills, feed your families, and take care of your overall essential needs,” she continues. “FashionNovaCARES & I are giving away $1,000 EVERY HOUR until we’ve given away $1 MILLION DOLLARS to those directly affected by this crisis.”

Cardi B has been really active during this pandemic, like many other fortunate celebrities who have been contributing to the fight against the virus. The New York rapper has already vowed to donate all the proceeds from her “Coronavirus” song that made the Billboard to the same cause. This time even you could be $1000 richer in this struggling time. Check out Cardi’s post and follow the instructions to get help for you and your family.