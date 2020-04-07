Smokepurpp Confronts Female Who Tatted His Name, Says She Belongs To Street

Smokepurpp finally confronts a female groupie who tatted his name on her neck in the same spot.

A lot is happening on Instagram these days, including up close interactions between artists and fans, and even some potential love connections. Many rappers are spending more time than usual on their social media accounts, both to entertain themselves and keep their fans interested. It seems that during a recent Instagram Live session, a woman claiming to be Smokepurpp’s girlfriend was invited on to chat with the rapper.

The interaction seemed to suggest that the two already knew each other, although some viewers believe this was the first time they met. The woman, who Smokepurpp refers to as “Jessie,” pops up on the screen and teasingly asks, “Why do you hate me?”

The clip ends when Smokepurpp says, “Let’s go viral”. Now it seems the woman claiming to be in a relationship with Purpp is attempting to do just that by posting pictures of her new neck tattoo, which features the same “Deadstar” symbol that her alleged boo has tatted in the same spot. It’s unclear if the two are really sparking up a romance for the social-distancing era, or if the woman is trying her best to keep Purpp’s attention. It is also unclear what tattoo shop is likely violating state orders by doing business at this time.

While many speculate that there is more of a story between these two behind the scenes, Akademiks seems to think that the IG clip documents the moment Purpp and Jessie meet. Posting the clip and pictures of the tattoo on his Instagram, Akademiks wrote, “A woman who proclaims herself As #smokepurpp girlfriend gets his signature #deadstar tatt on her neck a week after meeting him on IG Live. Coronavirus making ppl find true love”. Only time will tell if the lifetime commitment of her tattoo was a wise choice, or a pandemic fail.