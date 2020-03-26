Jeezy Makes Jeannie Mai’s Mom Watch ‘Coming to America’ During Quarantine

Jeannie Mai’s mom has received quite an education from Jeezy during her quarantine.

Isolating isn’t so bad if you’re around those you love, so it makes sense that Jeezy decided to hang out with his girlfriend, Jeannie Mai, while they try to avoid catching the coronavirus. The couple have been a thing since the middle of last year and chose to go public with their relationship around August. And while the host of “The Real” has revealed that the interracial pair have been subjected to racist taunts during the COVID-19 pandemic, they’ve managed to ignore the noise and spend some quality quarantine time together.

After spending Christmas with the Mais, the “MLK BLVD” rapper decided to quarantine with Jeannie’s Vietnamese family. While practicing social distancing, Jeezy, Jeannie, and Jeannie’s mom, Mama Mai, watched movies, with the Snowman introducing the Mais to a classic black film — “Coming to America”. The 1988 movie starred Eddie Murphy as an African prince who comes to the United States in search of a wife. Jeezy has obviously seen the film at least a few times as he was able to sing along as seen in a video that Jeannie shared on IG. “Day 11 quarantine,” she captioned the clip.

Last month before the coronavirus put the world on lock down, Jeannie revealed to her talk show co-hosts that trolls had been warning Jeezy not to catch the virus from her because of her race. “When Jeezy and I were in Fashion Week just recently and there were pictures posted, I saw in the comments on other blogs a couple times of like, ‘Don’t be catching that [coronavirus] Jeezy,’ or ‘She got that [coronavirus] that latched him in,’” she said. “That’s so hurtful because there are people that are actually dying from this. We know that misinformation coupled with fear leads to xenophobia.”

But it looks like she managed to brush the comments off and Jeezy has been ignoring the haters. If quarantine is anything like Christmas was, we’re sure that the family is playing many games and having plenty of laughs.