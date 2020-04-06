Tekashi 6ix9ine Post First Video & Comment On IG, Gained 1 Million New Followers

Tekashi 6ix9ine gained a boatload of new followers since his release from prison a few days ago and now he made his first posts on Instagram.

Turns out that 69 posted a video clip that was quickly deleted and then he posted a comment trying to make light of snitching. The coronavirus pandemic is making waves in many unexpected ways, including leading to the early release of disgraced rapper and known snitch Tekashi 6ix9ine. The controversial artist was let out of prison earlier this week after a judge approved a compassionate release due to the unsafe conditions found in overcrowded prisons during a pandemic.

Reactions to the decision have been mixed, with some hip-hop fans still outraged at the way Tekashi used gang life for clout before deciding to cooperate with federal authorities to avoid a long prison sentence in a gang-related case. However, those who simply enjoy the drama of social media are thrilled to see Tekashi’s return to the web.

Some speculated that the judge’s decision to grant early release might include social media restrictions, but Tekashi 6ix9ine wasted no time letting everyone know that he was back on the Gram. When The Shade Room recently reported that the mayor of Los Angeles is offering rewards to residents willing to snitch on businesses who are violating the city’s stay-at-home orders, 69 quickly slid into the comment section to announce he is “Coming to the rescue.”

Clearly, 6ix9ine is very aware of the reputation he has gained while behind bars, and instead of trying to prove that he is more than just a snitch, he seems to be embracing the title, which might turn out to be his best shot at gaining the public’s respect.

Meanwhile, reports continue to indicate that Tekashi 6ix9ine intends on putting out new music very soon. His lawyer previously indicated that the rapper will be putting out two albums, one of which is entirely in Spanish. While 6ix9ine may not be able to get started in the studio during a mass quarantine, it seems likely that he is going to continue entertaining social media users with his trolling ways in the coming weeks.

69 had fewer than 13.5 million followers and now he has over 14.5 million.