NBA YoungBoy Reacts To Iyanna Mayweather Stabbing His Baby Mama, “I’m Very Blessed”

NBA Youngboy is reacting to reports that his estranged girlfriend, Iyanna Mayweather, was arrested for stabbing his baby mama.

YoungBoy Never Broke Again boasts quite a number of hits in the music industry, but his personal life has been dominating the headlines lately. The Baton Rouge rapper has had his fair share of legal troubles, but this time it’s his on-again-off-again girlfriend, Yaya Mayweather, who is looking at some possible jail time. Still, this is looking bad on NBA YoungBoy, who is trying to stay out of jail, after a judge cut him some slack in December last year and relieved him of probation and house arrest early.

NBA is now reacting to the news via Twitter, where he let fans know that he’s feeling blessed. “Hold it down for your love one’s up in heaven and they will do the same I’m very blessed and protected if you ask me,” he tweeted. “That’s very unprofessional though suck my dick b**ch.”

He added in another tweet, “I’m knowing dump & Dave tired of me ten Cuttin up.”

NBA Youngboy is seen as a sex symbol for young women everywhere who seem to go crazy, throwing themselves at him. We have all seen him with different women weekly, but one name remains constant throughout. That is none other than Yaya Mayweather, the daughter of boxer Floyd Mayweather. She has been heavily criticized on social media for her commitment to the rapper despite his promiscuity and having multiple kids with multiple baby mamas.

Fans have been privy to see just how in love Yaya Mayweather is with NBA YoungBoy via social media posts on his IG page. Some fans go as far as to call her his maid, bullying Yaya for the various tasks she does, such as cleaning his clothes. She is constantly ridiculed and assaulted online, and now fans are bashing her even more as reports surface of her being in a physical altercation with one of his baby mama who told law enforcement officials that Iyanna stabbed her twice with a kitchen knife.

According to reports, Yaya visited the home of her boyfriend, NBA Youngboy, and caught him with another woman. Iyanna reportedly asked the female, Lapattra Lashai Jacobs, to leave, but she refused, and intern asked Yaya to leave instead. The fight quickly got out of control, and this resulted in Yaya allegedly grabbing a knife and stabbing Jacobs twice. Cops were called in, where Iyanna Mayweather was taken into custody on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Yaya told cops that Jacobs was the aggressor when she pulled her hair.

NBA YoungBoy is said to be cooperating fully with authorities. Videos were posted online, showcasing a bloody floor with bloody clothing. When EMT arrived, Jacobs was lying on the floor, bleeding. She was rushed to the hospital, where her condition is presently unknown.

Iyanna Mayweather’s bond was set at $30,000 and her first court hearing is scheduled for April 6.