Sean Paul & Oryane Drops “Love Mi Ladies” Video

Despite having a career spanning decades, Sean Paul still manages to keep things hip and current with his new song “Love Mi Ladies.”

If you want to know the definition of a real musician, one that is diverse, prolific, adaptive and evolutionary, then look no further than the legend that is Sean Paul. His songs over the years have gained him international success, and he is one of the few Jamaican artistes to boast a large number of collaborations with various international acts. His music stretches across numerous genres, including pop, hip hop, reggae, dancehall, grime, various reggaeton, and various breakdowns of electronic dance music.

Sean Paul’s latest release sees him teaming up with Oryane, who is an artiste and producer for Scorpio and El cartel records. While Oryane doesn’t deliver any vocals for this one, he does lay down a beautifully crafted Indian-Latin infused dance beat that is sure to get the blood pumping.

“Love Mi Ladies” comes through with a double attack, a beat that will have you dancing, and a video that’s sure to have you feeling hot and heavy. While Oryane and Sean are both present through the vid, it’s the beautiful crop of women that will have your eyes feasting throughout the video. It’s an understatement to say that “Love Mi Ladies” is a visually pleasing compilation. The director takes you to the party city of Las Vegas, introduces you to one of America’s greatest muscle cars, and since they are worth a second mention, epic dancing for some very skimpily clad ladies.

The track has all the makings of a club banger, and we wouldn’t be too surprised to see SP going places with this one.

You can check out the video for “Love Mi Ladies” below.