Vybz Kartel Delivers “Quick Quick Quick” Video

Vybz Kartel drops the video for “Quick Quick Quick.”

Sadly, the time of arrival of the video doesn’t quite live up to the title, since the song was released almost three months ago. Nonetheless, the visual does bring across the essence of Vybz Kartel’s lyrics to the fullest. While the production of the track comes to use from Still Yet Productions, the visuals were put together by Connect Four Entertainment. The project paints the coming of age story of a young man, as one of the older women in the community schools him on how to handle the ladies. This move takes him down a path to becoming a certified gyallis.

The flashing taxi cab light, which is seen numerous times through the video, speaks to the main character using taxis as a way to transport his lover. Even though the video feels a bit late, it still somehow lands at the correct time when taxi drivers should be commended for remaining on the road to take the essential workers to and fro with COVID-19 on the loose. The video has quite a few dimensions as we are also treated to a roadside party, which is populated by a handful of ladies. The females party with Vybz Kartel’s protege Sikka Rymes and his crew, wining and grinding until the video ends.

“Quick Quick Quick” becomes the second release from Vybz Kartel in less than 24 hours and can be found on Youtube.