Vybz Kartel Dedicates New Song ‘Adianna” To His Daughter

Vybz Kartel proclaims love for his daughter in his new track titled “Adianna.”

Whether it’s a song for the ladies, a dedication to his family and friends, or something for the gangsters, Vybz Kartel possesses the powers to make you fall in love with his tracks. “Adianna” comes through as a smooth love anthem, but shines a light on a bigger picture, which is the division of love between that one’s child/children and a new partner.

Vybz Kartel makes it very clear that no matter how he feels for his new partner, she will never compare to the love he has for his daughter, Adianna. Deejaying, “Gyal swear to God a you mi rather but mi could a never love you like mi daughter Adianna.” He spends time describing just what sort of relationship he will have with his new girl but always comes back to the point of that love being less than what he has for his daughter.

“Adianna” was released on YouTube today, April 1st. It has gained over 71 thousand views and is currently holds the number 9 position on the local YouTube trending list. Fans absolutely love the dedication to his daughter; however, public words or endearment are nothing new for the artiste who regularly praises his kids and sings about their accomplishments. Being incarcerated has not given him an excuse to remove himself from the lives of his children, and that is very commendable.

Something else to commend the deejay on is the fact that “Adianna” is free of any expletives or curse words. This doubles down on the idea that he respects his family and keeps it clean whenever addressing them.

Listen to “Adianna” below.