Justin Bieber Postpones Tour For Remainder Of 2020 Due To Coronavirus

Justin Bieber’s tour has become the latest Coronavirus casualty.

Fans of the “Yummy” singer got a triple whammy in December last year as Justin Bieber released new music, revealed that his fifth studio album would be coming out in February, and announced a massive tour of North America. 45 tour dates were set for the Changes Tour, which was scheduled to kick off on May 14th in Seattle and conclude in New Jersey on September 26th. The tour was also set to include Justin’s home country of Canada with four dates. At the beginning of last month, several concerts were downsized from stadium events to arena venues, but another ‘change’ has been announced, and sadly, this one is worse.

In light of the enormous Coronavirus pandemic, which has already infected over 912,000 people, Justin Bieber has decided to postpone the entirety of his tour, Complex reported. The World Health Organisation has encouraged global citizens to self-isolate and practised social distancing for the last few months as it attempts to stop the spread of the notorious virus, with many governments even enforcing national lockdowns.

“In light of the current public health crisis, and with the deepest concern for all those being affected, Justin Bieber will be postponing all currently scheduled 2020 dates for The Changes Tour,” read the official statement. “While Justin — along with his band, dancers and crew — has been hard at work preparing an amazing show, he has always put the health and well-being of his fans first and foremost. Justin is anxiously awaiting the opportunity to get back out on the road and perform in a space that is safe for everyone.”

The 26-year-old’s tour is just the latest event to be postponed or canceled due to COVID-19 concerns, with Coachella, J. Cole’s Dreamville Festival, and evening the 2019-2020 NBA season not taking place on their original dates. Bieber has asked his fans to hold on to their tickets for when new dates are announced.