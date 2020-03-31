Tory Lanez Reveals “New Toronto 3” Release Date

Earlier in the year, Canadian rapper Tory Lanez teased a March release for his upcoming mixtape, New Toronto 3. Alas, like everything happening this year, that date too has been thrown out of whack.

Tory Lanez took to his Instagram account to share the new date as well as to give fans a preview of the mixtape cover art. The date of release has been pushed back to April 10, but fans should not be too hard on Tory, who has provided a handful of new music only 4 months ago, with the release of Chixtape 5.

While Chixtape 5 featured an image of the lovely Ashanti for the cover, the upcoming project turns its focus to Tory Lanez. This new cover art features the shirtless rapper embracing his son while his Toronto pendant hangs behind him.

The New Toronto 3 also contrasts the previous in terms of the content, since Chixtape 5 was a sample-driven beast that brought out some of the biggest names from the early 2000s. So far, the two tracks released from The New Toronto 3, “W” and “Do the Most” channel a more current vibe. Tory is also giving fans a lot more on this project, ensuring that all tracks being released as singles are accompanied by music videos, with “Do the Most” getting fitted with its visual today.

This is set to be the last body of work for Interscope Records, who Tory threatened back in December. Things got pretty serious to the point where the rapper feared for his life. However, some months after he tweeted, “And it’s no bad blood with the label @Interscope.” He explained, “I HAD A 5 ALBUM DEAL ….I GAVE THEM 12 PROJECTS /ALBUMS if u include all the mixtapes with original music. I can OFFICIALLY go on record and say I exceeded that 5 ALBUM MARK … AND IM STILL JUST GETTING MY FEET IN THE WATER.”

For now, you can catch Tory Lanez on his Instagram Live ‘Quarantine Radio’ sessions.