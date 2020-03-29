Boosie Badazz Cashapp This Guy’s Girlfriend $1000 Randomly

Did Boosie Badazz randomly Cashapp this guy’s girlfriend $1000.

Boosie Badazz is steadily taking on the moniker as the funniest rapper on social media with his entertaining rants and wild comments. The rapper’s ability to show people a good time has really proven to be essential during this time when people are stuck at home craving entertainment. Just a night ago, the rapper dug into his wild comedic side and wagered cash for shots of ladies’ private areas. You have to admit, it sounds pretty wild even by Boosie’s normal standards. The beauty of this world is that no matter how bizarre an act sounds, there is someone who is willing to partake, especially when there is a $1000.00 reward attached.

Sadly for some contestants/participants, they were only awarded $25 or $50 when Boosie Badazz finally made his payments. It didn’t go downhill for everybody, with at least one lucky winner of a $1000.00 surfacing online. According to a Twitter user, his wife was blessed with 1K from the Baton Rouge rapper. To confirm the legitimacy of the payment, the user posted a screenshot of the Cashapp receipt before captioning the image.

“I’m so thankful that this guy randomly sent my girlfriend $1000 on cashapp,” wrote the user, who seemed oblivious to the action that must have preceded the reward. His followers didn’t hesitate to let him know that things weren’t as peachy as he thought, hinting that Boosie must have seen his wife’s best goods.

I'm so thankful that this guy randomly sent my girlfriend $1000 on cashapp?? pic.twitter.com/auhPDYhqBQ — Clark????? (@OprahSide) March 28, 2020

A quick review of the user’s profile shows that he is actually notorious for his comedic post on various platforms, which does strain his credibility a bit. Nonetheless, his revelation provided a good laugh and continued what many of Boosie’s fans have dubbed as one of the best Live streams initiated since the start of the lockdown.

Boosie Badazz is still riding the wave of last night through the help of Dj Suede(the remix God), who transformed his call to action into “P***y Lips on Live,” which can be streamed on a few major streaming platforms.

What would you do if you found out your partner received $1000.00 from Boosie Boodazz?