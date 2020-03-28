Jeezy Gets Rave Reviews For New Project “Twenty/20 Pyrex Vision”

Jeezy has a new project out called “Twenty/20 Pyrex Vision,” which has been getting rave reviews from fans.

The Atlanta rapper whose last album was released in August 2019 has been more frequent in the tabloids lately because of his relationship with The Real Daytime co-host and Hello Hunnay podcast host Jeannie Mai. The two stars who are both divorcees started dating in 2018 and have been inseparable since.

Last summer, Jeezy dropped his ninth studio album “TM104: The Legend Of The Snowman,” which he later said would be his last album for Def Jam. The collection peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 and No. 3 on the US Rolling Stone Top 200 chart. This abrupt announcement of a new project has left fans eager to peruse the fresh catalog of music from the rapper in addition to all the other great music that’s slated to hit the platforms tonight.

Taking to Instagram to share a trailer to get our blood pumping and our minds ready for the new body of work, Jeezy wrote, “Available on all platforms ??12 am midnight. #Twenty/20PyrexVision #KeepGoing.” The video he posted showcased a compilation of vintage footage of Jeezy with one of his songs playing over the clip.

“Twenty/20 Pyrex Vision” is a 7-track project with no features. The compilation, which is made up of entirely new songs includes the title track, “First Mind,” “Billions,” “Rollie to Church,” “Keep Going,” “Poppin'” and “Buy a Bank.” Jeezy is hoping this project will get better reception than his last, and as promised, it was released under Def Jam.

Here are some response from fans on Twitter.

Jeezy like to drink Jeezy like to smoke jeezy like to to mix arm and hammer with his coke jeezy at the trap Jeezy like to grind jeezy about his paper cuz jeezy like to shine — JT Carter (@YNFL_JT) March 27, 2020

Me hearing that Jeezy is dropping a new album tonight. Me after Jeezy revealed it's produced entirely by Shawty Redd. pic.twitter.com/6cYftjR8xu — Beyonce has an uncle named Larry Beyince. Bruh…. (@DragonflyJonez) March 26, 2020

Last time America was in a recession, who was there for us with a full album? Jeezy. When we wanted to celebrate Obama being elected AND our new blue Lambo, who was there? Jeezy. Oh, it’s a pandemic AND a recession?Guess what??? NEW JEEZY ALBUM TOMORROW, PROD BY SHAWTY REDD pic.twitter.com/mGgnLBh0Vc — Ernest Wilkins ??? (@ErnestWilkins) March 26, 2020

Jeezy dropped & I can’t go outside & be ignant pic.twitter.com/YxpdECwAGp — Jon Alexander ? (@chillseason) March 27, 2020

That’s 1 (Pressure) , 2 ( TM104) , 3 ( 2020 Pyrex Vision ) strikes you’re OUT Jeezy ? #donedone pic.twitter.com/CjyLIrQK3Z — MaltLiquorPapi (@LowkeyBrilliant) March 27, 2020