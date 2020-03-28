Cardi B’s “Coronavirus” Hit Climbing The Billboard Chart

Cardi B’s coronavirus remix has made its official Billboard debut.

The COVID-19 pandemic has birthed another hit for Cardi B. The “Money” rapper has remain active on social media while we’ve all been quarantined, and she’s also kept fans updated on the latest with the pandemic. A video that Cardi put out talking about the virus was edited by famous remix DJ, New York’s DJ iMarkkeyz.

The song that is now titled “Coronavirus” has emerged on the Billboard charts, with one entry even appearing in the top ten. The song debuted at No. 13 on the R&B/Hip-Hop Digital Song Sales chart and at No. 9 on the Rap Digital Song Sales chart. This followed the song getting over 600,000 on-demand streams last week (March 19) in the U.S. Also, believe it or not, people are actually purchasing this track. It also moved over 3000 units in pure sales that same week.

The song has gotten so popular that even DJ Snake dropped an EDM remix for it as well. Cardi probably did not see this Billboard hit coming, but she is already way ahead with planning where the proceeds go. According to Variety, DJ iMarkkeyz explained that they’re still working on the logistics. “We’re in the works of getting things situated financially as far as where proceeds are going,” he told the mag. “It’s confidential at the moment, but there’s a lot of great things to come with this.”

He also further confirmed on Twitter along with Cardi B that the intention is to donate to coronavirus relief organizations to help in the fight against the pandemic.