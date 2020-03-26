SpaceGhostPurpp Says Rihanna’s BF A$AP Rocky Is A Gay Rapper, Share Photo

Underground artist and A$AP Rocky’s former producer SpaceGhostPurpp is accusing the “Wild For The Night Rapper” of being in the closet.

Lord Flacko’s former producer took to Twitter today to rant extensively about his falling out with the rapper in 2012 and share some unconfirmed details surrounding the disagreement. According to SGP, he’s the one who cut the rapper off after allegedly finding out that he’s gay. As ridiculous as the rumor might sound, Purpp shared receipts online that show pictures of A$AP Rocky in some compromising positions.

“I’m tired of holding my tongue back in 2011 I was invited to dis party in new York by asap rocky I was pullin up wit my girl n shit and I was on da phone like yo bruh where u at I don’t see he was like ‘YO LOOK DOWN IM RIGHT HERE’ Next thing u know he in da pool rubbin a mans ass,” Purpp wrote.

He continued to explain that from that point on he could not be A$AP’s friend and just keep this “secret” adding that this is the reason everyone else cut ties with him as well. “SO IF U WANNA KNOW WHY ‘ASAP ROCKY AND ASAP and EVERY RAPPER’ HATE ME so much it’s because I stopped hangin wit him becuase he didnt tell me dat he was homosecual on da low and I felt like he lied bout his life so n order for him 2 keep his secret ,he got me black listed in music,” the underground artist explained.

While most fans are instinctively writing this one off as an absurd rumor or a deliberate and carefully planned hoax, some are actually considering the possibility of it being more. One fan online amidst the accusations making headlines, recalled just days ago when A$AP Rocky was live on Instagram laughing at Tyler The Creator’s advancements about “what he’s wearing.” This left some to ponder, but others unfazed.

A$AP Rocky recently addressed his feud with SpaceGhostPurpp in an interview where he said that it was after he blew up that the producer “started talking crazy.” Sounds like this isn’t SGP’s first attempt to catch a little clout off the handsome Harlem rapper. Do you think SGP’s claims are fact or fiction?

