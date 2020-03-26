PARTYNEXTDOOR Previews Rihanna Song “Believe It” Drops Tonight

PARTYNEXTDOOR is teasing a brand new track with Rihanna, and fans are bouncing off the walls.

It’s been too long since we got some new vocals from music and fashion mogul Rihanna. The Bajan superstar promised an album which fans have since dubbed “R9” last year, but when it never came to fruition, fans thought there was no telling when they’d hear a new song from the chart-topping singer. Thankfully PARTYNEXTDOOR is here to save the day as he previews new music from his upcoming album, which features Rihanna.

PND’s impending album “PARTYMOBILE” is set to be released at midnight. The OVO Sound artist took to Twitter to share a taste of what fans can expect from the new album. Rihanna is the featured artist on the track called “Believe It,” which PND shared a 1 minute snippet of online. “Rihanna x PARTYNEXTDOOR – Believe it. TONIGHT. #RihannaIsComing,” the Canadian singer wrote alongside the video.

Fans are over the moon, to say the least, to finally be getting the chance to hear Rihanna blow again. This will mark the first time she has appeared on any record since “Lemon” in 2017 with N.E.R.D. Before that, the singer released her multi-platinum selling album ANTI in February 2016 – it peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard charts. It is expected that Rihanna will cop another No. 1 album when R9 finally drops, but it looks like she plans to make a Billboard appearance before that.

PND has had two No. 1 albums on the Top R&B/Hip Hop Albums chart and is looking to go for three. This Rihanna record should definitely help him do that as fans are already pre-ordering his new project after hearing that the famous singer is a part of it. Do you think “Believe It” by PARTYNEXTDOOR featuring Rihanna is a sure Billboard hit? Check out the teaser.