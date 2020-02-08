Rihanna Had Enough Of People Asking Her For R9 Album

Rihanna finally has a date for her album! Just kidding. The Fenty Goddess is still holding out on us, and she’s tired of us bringing it up.

Fans have been questioning the whereabouts of Rihanna’s ninth studio album that they have dubbed R9. When the impending project failed to meet its unspecified release date last year, a lot of fans were upset and began pressuring the Bajan singer for new music. Rihanna has done her fair share of trolling us when it comes to our desperation and incessant attacks against everything else she does in the name of the new album, but it seems she’s tired of the games now and it seriously over being asked about it.

As we all know, the superstar has been super busy with her fashion and makeup lines and so much more. Rihanna took to Instagram to share a billboard in New York City, displaying her in Fenty action. She was excited to announce it and urge fans to see the playback in the city while it was still available. Of course, like everything else @badgalriri posts, fans did not hesitate to make the comment section an R9 press conference.

While some asked for the project nicely, one fan wrote, “I’m tired of this where is the album sis,” she said with the crying face emoji. Rihanna’s comeback was simply genius. “I’m tired of this where is the album sis,” Riri wrote with the ‘OK’ sign language emoji.

The singer is obviously exasperated with the outcry. She has so much going on in her life right now, and it might look like fans are demanding more instead of taking a step back and being proud of the things that she is accomplishing.

I mean, at this point, why even bother to ask. Rihanna is the highest-selling female musician even without the highly anticipated album; she is the recipient of this year’s NAACP President’s Award, she has the industry in the palm of her hands with Fenty beauty and fashion.

Some might say Rihanna doesn’t have to do anything ever; she’s done it. However, you can’t expect die-hard fans ever to stop wanting to hear the songbird on record.