Kevin Hart’s wife Eniko Parrish Shares Photo Of Baby Bump, Reveals Pregnancy

Kevin Hart and Eniko Parrish are expecting baby number two.

Eniko Parrish made the announcement via her Instagram on Tuesday (March 24) when she shared a photo of her growing baby bump while informing her followers that there is a bun in the oven. The 35-year-old donned a sheer halter dress showcasing her baby bump and toned physique. “Baby #2 in the midst of all of this we’re counting our blessings and couldn’t be more grateful! soon to be a family of 6! #glowingandgrowing,” she wrote.

Kevin Hart also shared the same photo with a couple hashtags. “#Harts #FamilyOfSix #Blessed #LiveLoveLaugh,” he wrote. The actor and Eniko Parrish already have a 2-year-old baby boy name Kenzo, but Hart has a 12-year-old son, Hendrix Hart, and a 15-year-old daughter, Heaven Hart, with his ex-wife Torrei Hart.

Kevin and Eniko have been through quite a lot over the past few years but managed to work out their relationship turbulence after being rocked with a cheating scandal and then a crash that left the comedian severely injured. Since then, Hart and his wife made a decision to expand their family. This is certainly great news for the Hart family and their fans amidst the coronavirus pandemic. Sometimes we all need a bit of good news to down out the horrific headlines dominating the news cycle.

Our only hope now is that the COVID-19 pandemic will be over by the time the baby arrives later this year.

