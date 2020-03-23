Cardi B Accuses Celebs Of Getting Paid To Say They Have Coronavirus, Wants In On The Deal

Cardi B has the coronavirus to thank for her new hit single, but she has a theory about how other celebrities are benefitting from the disease.

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper, her husband Offset, and their daughter Kulture are thankfully all fine and healthy, but other famous folk have not been as fortunate. Actor Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson were the first celebrities to announce they contracted the virus while shooting a film in Australia. Since then, fellow actor Idris Elba and his wife, NBA player Kevin Durant, and television host Andy Cohen have all revealed that they, too, are members of the coronavirus club.

In his video announcement to fans, Elba confirmed that although he tested positive for COVID-19, he has been asymptomatic. This has made Cardi suspicious that something might be going on behind the scenes… “Let’s say if I have the coronavirus right now. How am I supposed to know I got it because sometimes I be like, ‘If y’all have a cough, you have it,’” she said in an Instagram live rant. “But then I be seeing these basketball players say like, ‘Yeah, I have the coronavirus, but I don’t got no symptoms.’ So how the f*ck am I supposed to know when I’m supposed to get tested for it? Y’all n*ggas is playing with me. That’s my problem right there.”

The Bronx native makes a fair point… but, the World Health Organization has warned that many carriers may not display symptoms, but can still infect others. This has been the catalyst behind social distancing and the campaign to stay home in a bid to “flatten the curve” and stem the spread of the virus.

Cardi has suspicions that her fellow celebs are receiving payment for saying they have Coronavirus — and she wants in! “I’m starting to feel like y’all n*gags is paying n**ggas to say that they got it,” she continued. “And if y’all are paying n*ggas to say that they got it, pay me too. B*tch tryna get paid.. A b*tch tryna get lipo. I needs to know when this sh*t gonna finish.”

In the meantime, she can listen to her Coronavirus remix while she waits it out.