Quavo & Takeoff Being Sued For Refusing To Pay $80K to Celebrity Stylist

A stylist to the stars claims two Migos members ghosted her, and she’s coming for her coins.

The rappers of Migos always stay fly, but it seems a couple of them believe they should be able to rock some of the world’s most expensive brands for free. According to a report by Bossip, Quavo and Takeoff have been accused of refusing to pay a stylist after receiving clothing and services. Luka Lorena, a styling company used by the rap stars last year, is suing the pair for breach of contract, conversion, and conspiracy to convert property.

According to the company’s principal stylist, Alicia Allicock, the Migos members received tens of thousands of dollars worth of apparel and have repeatedly denied requests for payment.

According to the allegations, Luka Lorena was contracted by Quavo and Takeoff to buy them several outfits, and was promised reimbursement along with a 20% styling fee. While Quavo apparently had worked with the stylist in the past and made his payments with no problem, he later declined to pay a bill for $34K in addition to the service fee. In the suit, Allicock also points to Quavo’s performance at Rolling Loud wearing clothing she allegedly purchased for him as evidence of their business dealings.

In addition to the accusations against Quavo, Luka Lorena also claims that she styled Takeoff for his mother’s wedding, and was paid only the cost of the clothing and not for her styling services. It seems that despite the debt Takeoff was racking up with Lorena, the company continued to take jobs from him that resulted in purchasing another $26K worth of clothing, which the stylist alleges was never paid off, in addition to yet another styling fee.

She also claims there is photographic evidence of Takeoff using the clothing she provided for him. Luka Lorena is suing the rappers for the full amount of their outstanding invoices as well as damages and attorney fees.