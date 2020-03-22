Kanye West Admits He’s A Drake Stan In Newly Leaked Video

Kanye West admitted that he’s in debt to Drake and might even be in awe of the 6 God in a newly leaked video.

The leaked conversation between Kanye West and Taylor Swift revealed just how shady Ye acted, but it also revealed his great admiration for Drake. #KanyeWestIsOverParty was trending on Twitter yesterday after the public heard just what really went down during that 2016 phone call between the “Closed On Sunday” rapper and “You Need to Calm Down” singer.

At the time, Kanye West and his wife, Kim Kardashian, had claimed that Taylor had given her consent to being called a b**** in Kanye’s song “Famous.” When the song was released, with its lyric, “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / Why? I made that bitch famous,” the 30-year-old’s rep said, “Kanye did not call for approval, but to ask Taylor to release his single “Famous” on her Twitter account.

She declined and cautioned him about releasing a song with such a strong misogynistic message. Taylor was never made aware of the actual lyric, ‘I made that bitch famous.'”

The Kardashian-Wests claimed otherwise, with Kim Kardashian seemingly whipping out receipts in the form of Taylor’s phono convo with Kanye. What we now know is that only part of the conversation was disclosed, and Kanye never divulged the full lyric to the pop artist.

All that aside, the 25-minute long audio revealed just how much Yeezy respects fellow rapper, Drake. “For me to tell Drake, the number one bachelor in the world that could f***ing rap anybody into a trash can, that lives four blocks down the street from my wife, and like basically f**** all of her friends, that I’m in personal debt is such a putting down the sword, putting down the hand, showing the hand, that I don’t have my poker face on, I’m just me,” Kanye told Taylor.

Kanye West says that Drake “fucks” all of Kim Kardashians friends leaked clip from 2016 pic.twitter.com/vzEPeh5ONi — Complex Ambition (@ComplexAmbition) March 21, 2020

Kanye may have used the personal account of Drake to convince Taylor he was being truthful (and then lied), but at least Drizzy knows he has Yeezy in his corner.