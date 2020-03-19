Young Dolph Emerges From Retirement Less Than A Month, Preps New Album

Young Dolph came out of his recent “retirement” to announce that he is dropping a new album.

Memphis rapper Young Dolph announced earlier this month that he would be hanging up the mic and quitting music to have more time with his son. Much like Nicki Minaj’s similar attempt, it did not last very long. Dolph took to Instagram to say that his resignation has been weighing heavy on his mind only a short few weeks ago. “Highly considering quitting music because I wanna be with my kids 24/7,” he said alluding to his son and daughter at home. “Yall n***as never touched a vacuum sealer until your rap career took off, just to look cool,” he continued. “Yall n***as ass backwards.”

As previously mentioned, Nicki Minaj has already taught us that no one really just walks away from the rap game, at least not like that. The Barbz rapper has dropped a number of return singles and features since she “unretired” herself. As for Dolphino, the Paper Route Empire co-founder has a brand new album on the way. Even though there was no promotion or even a name for the record announced, Young Dolph took to social media to drop the bomb. “MY NEW AlBUM dROPPING tONiGht,” he wrote on Instagram, captioning a picture of an avatar seemingly in his likeness.

The Weeknd is also releasing his new album tonight, which should make this a pretty big streaming weekend for new hip-hop releases. While this could really be Young Dolph’s last ever studio album, perhaps he will still do features as he continues to grow his record label.

Whether Young Dolph is making new music or not, he will still have his hands full with producing music from other artists with Paper Route Empire. Will you be listening to his new project that drops tonight?