Waka Flocka Flames Breaks Down Why He Doesn’t Believe In Prenups

Waka Flocka Flame doesn’t believe in prenups, but before you judge him, hear him out.

Waka Flocka Flame and Tammy Rivera have been together for nearly a decade and have been through a lot together. They have dealt with financial struggles, infidelity, and everything in between. Most of their relationship has been chronicled on reality TV on shows like Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta, and Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition. With their new reality show, Waka & Tammy: What the Flocka, they will be sharing more about their marriage, and their drama, than ever before.

The two newlyweds stopped by Dish Nation to promote their new show and discuss love, marriage, and what’s coming next for them. That is when Waka Flocka Flame let it be known that not only do they not have a prenup, but that he fundamentally doesn’t agree with the concept. When Gary With Da Tea mentions other celebrity couples that don’t have prenups, but that he believes they should, Waka broke down why he feels the way that he does.

He says, “For me… money could never stand on the same pedestal as love. If you love a person, it shouldn’t be money. It shouldn’t be sick. It shouldn’t be fat. No color, no shape, nothing.” He went on to explain that being rich in material things is good, but marriage is way deeper than that. He says, “ I’m supposed to be the man to make your spirit rich. That’s what’s wrong with couples. People look at the money and don’t pay attention to the spirit. See, that’s a big difference.”

Waka has been very vocal about his feelings towards prenups in the past. In April 2019, he and Tammy did an interview with Ebony magazine and talked about why he had decided to cut off friends who asked him if he would do a prenup with his wife to be.

Waka is open about his traditional family values and gender roles in the home as well, often calling out viral trends that he feels emasculates men, like the Tik Tok “flip the switch” challenge.

You can catch Waka & Tammy: What the Flocka Thursday nights on WETv.