Tekashi 6ix9ine Sued By Ex Friend Snow Billy For Hiring A Hit On Him

6ix9ine’s legal troubles are mounting.

Tekashi 6ix9ine might have taken a few steps back in his legal process after being sued again by his ex-friend Snow Billy. The incarcerated rapper is known for getting himself into some pretty serious trouble with the law. The rising Brooklyn MC turn federal informant who is infamous for his wholehearted exposé, involved a lot of people in his legal woes when he testified in his high profile court case in 2019.

One of the people Tekashi 6ix9ine spoke about while on the stand was his former friend Snow Billy. The rapper admitted that he had once asked two of his other fellow gang members Mel Murda and Bat to execute Snow Billy, TMZ reported. The criminals who are also currently serving time did answer the rapper’s call for violence, and Snow was shot in the head and neck.

Though he later recovered from the gunshot wounds, he never recovered from the humiliation. The two alleged perpetrators who were already thrown under the bus by Tekashi 6ix9ine are already serving time for charges against them in a bigger feds case. They admitted during the trial that they only made a move against Snow Billy because they believed that he was going to make a move against them.

Now with Snow suing Tekashi 6ix9ine, he will have to worry about possibly incurring an additional penalty for punitive damages if the plaintiff is successful in the case. Though the amount that Snow is suing over has not been revealed, what we do know is that Tekashi 6ix9ine got himself a new $10 million record deal, which should equip him to settle any sanctions against him.

It sounds like Tekashi 6ix9ine still has some interesting chapters left in his story. The rapper is slated to be released from prison this summer. Do you think it will be his last prison stint?