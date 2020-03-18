Peep How Erica Mena Whip Up Brownstew Chicken For Safaree’s Quarantine Dinner

Quarantine is the perfect excuse to eat all you want just like Erica Mena and Safaree Samuels.

The way to a man’s heart is and will forever be his stomach. While we are said to be living in a modernized era, the tradition of a wife wanting to please her husband with a well-cooked homemade meal still holds water. Erica Mena was in the mood to serve up something special for her husband, and she decided to test her hands at one of the Caribbean’s favorites, brown stewed chicken. Jamaicans are notorious for their stew chicken, and with Safaree Samuels‘ roots firmly planted in the island, you know he had to capture every moment of the cooking process on camera. By the way, this was her first time trying her hand at the dish, but there is no time like the present, plus she is now Jamaica.

Safaree’s followers got treated to a mouthwatering experience as Erica is filmed caressing cuts of chicken with her batch of freshly cut onions, thyme, tomatoes, scallions, garlic, sweet pepper, and other seasonings. The Stuntgang man used the moment to dish out a bit of general advice to the ladies. “Ladies step your weight up,” he mentioned as he commended his wife on her cooking skills.

Safaree’s status resembled an episode of Chopped, with stage by stage footage and commentary of the meat being prepared. Other than being the cameraman, Safaree Samuels made himself useful by playing a few songs, after all, playing music is one of the best ways to pass the time when cooking. He and his wife rocked and sang to a Jamaican classic, Sister Nancy’s hit “Bam Bam.”

At the end of the day, Erica Mena got it right and whipped out a few plastic plates to served up her beautiful rendition of brown stew chicken, laid on a bed of white rice. They both shared reasons why they use plastic plates. “I don’t like dishes. I don’t care how much money you think I got, don’t nobody want to be washing dishes,” mentioned Safaree. “My food’s in it that’s all that matters,” continued Erica.

What the couple did was much more than a recipe and tutorial on how to make stewed chicken, but a recipe on how to keep the love flowing in a relationship and what couples and families can do as they wait out this coronavirus pandemic.

A family that cooks together stays together.