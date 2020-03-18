Meek Mill Co-Signs Boosie Badazz Request For Ganja Smoking Session With NBA Players

Meek Mill co-signs Boosie Badazz’s request for a ganja smoking session with NBA players.

It feels as though the entire world is in isolation, so it begs the question — how are you spending your quarantine? As the Coronavirus continues its world tour, Meek Mill isn’t going to let the disease stop him from living his best life. Quarantine and chill? Yes please. Boosie Badazz recently stated how he wanted to hang out with some basketball players (well, what else are they going to do now that the NBA season has been canceled?) and smoke some weed while playing some ball.

“I WANNA SMOKE SOME EXOTIC WEEK WITH SOME NBA PLAYERS N HERE ABOUT THEY BEST GAMES N TOUGHEST MATCH UPS,” the Baton Rouge rapper posted on IG in a call out to players in Atlanta to hit him up. The plan sounded so good that even Meek wanted in! “I’m coming too,” he wrote in the comments.

We have to be honest, sharing a joint doesn’t sound like the best thing to do at the moment… especially since a number of players in the NBA have tested positive for COVID-19. Not to mention the fact that social distancing has become the new buzzword. The World Health Organisation has encouraged global citizens to stay at least 2 meters away from each other in an attempt to flatten the ever-growing disease curve and stem the spread of the pandemic, which has already infected over 218,000 people.

The other thing Boosie and Meek may want to consider is how weed makes one hungry, and loads of stores have empty shelves due to mass panic-buying. Even poor Offset couldn’t find any bread when he went to the shops over the weekend. “Who got bread for sale????? Can’t find s***,” he tweeted in a desperate plea to make a sandwich.

We reckon Meek and Boosie are better off self-isolating for now.