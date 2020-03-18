Ciara and Russell Wilson To Donate A Million Meals To Food Bank

Ciara and Russell Wilson donated 1 million meals to their local food bank.

In the midst of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Ciara and Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, are donating a million meals to a local Seattle community through Food Lifeline, a non-profit organization that provides food to food banks in western Washington. Seattle Food Lifeline is a local bank that provides food to children, adults, and seniors facing hunger.

The singer and athlete shared a video to the media addressing the devastating virus alongside a tweet that the outbreak is “changing the world second by second, minute by minute,” adding that a number of the couple’s friends are losing their jobs as the economic toll of the virus spreads, causing harm to global markets. The state of Washington has become the epicenter of the outbreak in the U.S. with more than 1000 cases and 52 deaths to date. Similar to other cities where “life” and “going out” has basically stalled, we are all encouraged to stay home and avoid public gatherings.

The entertainment industry has taken a gigantic hit with a number of venues facing uncertain times and potentially crippling debt. The Wilsons, who this year announced that they are expecting a third child into their current family of four, advised their fans to practice “social distancing” and to “keep the faith.” Ciara took to social media to say, “Praying for everyone out there,” she wrote. The married couple hopes that their generous donation will encourage others to also give to their local food banks. “We want to encourage everyone out there to join us in whatever way that you can. Big or small. Everything we do together makes a difference,” said Ciara.

Steph and Ayesha Curry also recently announced their intentions to provide 1 million meals to their local communities through the Alameda County Community Food Bank for children in the Oakland Unified School District. Though this global pandemic has taken lives and is only projected to do more harm, this is the kind of unity and social awareness that will get us through what will certainly be a rough year.