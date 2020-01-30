Ciara Announces Pregnancy, Expecting Baby Number 3 With Russell Wilson

Ciara is having another baby with her husband Russell Wilson.

Congratulations are in order for singer Ciara and NFL player Russell Wilson and who are expecting another bundle of joy. Ciara took to Instagram to announce the news in photoshoot style. “Number 3,” Ciara wrote in the caption alongside an image of her silhouette atop a mountain slope. The singer looked stunning with long hair cascading down her back as her right leg is propped up on the ascending plane for the pose. The angle from which the picture was taken shows off Ciara’s growing baby bump which looks to be well outside of the first trimester.

The location of the image on Cici’s Instagram says, “Turks and Caicos Islands” as did Russell’ post. The Seattle Seahawks quarterback who also posted an image of his own with the caption, “Number 3 @Ciara,” as well, shared a photo of him in selfie mode with his pregnant wife slightly blurred in the background on top of the mountain rocks.

The couple that tied the knot back in July of 2016, are already parents to 5-year-old Future and 2-year-old Sienna. Future of course is the biological son of his namesake, the rapper Future, but Russell Wilson has been adamant about claiming him as his own child since the couple’s been together.

Friends and fans have been congratulating Ciara and Russ on their newest bundle of joy. Cassie who recently had her first child with her husband Alex Fine, wrote in the comments of Ciara’s pregnancy announcement post, “Congratulations beautiful,” with a series of red hearts. Lala Anthony also seemed elated upon hearing that the news was finally out writing, “Love you guys so much, can not wait,” she said in the comments.

Congratulations to Russell and Ciara Wilson on their third child.