Charlamagne Tha God Hints He’s Leaving “The Breakfast Club”

Charlamagne Tha God is contemplating leaving “The Breakfast Club”.

Power 105.1’s morning radio show “The Breakfast Club” has gotten increasingly popular over the course of the previous years. The show that is often talked about for its insightful interviews with celebrities from all walks of life is hosted by DJ Envy, Angela Yee and Charlamagne Tha God. However, rumors are circulating that Charlamagne might take his leave when his contract expires at the end of the year.

According to Page Six, Charlamagne, who joined the radio show in 2010, is trying to decide if he should bail at 2020’s end as a source says he “a lot of other potential deals in the air.” Charlamagne was also open about the fact that he’s still cogitating live on air. During a recent interview with reality TV star NeNe Leakes, the conversation at the table was about quitting. When asked when he would Charlamagne’s response was, “My contract’s up in December so I won’t have to.” He also added that he has mentally quit the job “a lot recently.”

In addition to co-hosting The Breakfast Club, Charlamagne Tha God also hosts other gigs on MTV2 and hosts exclusive interviews on his own YouTube channel with some of the biggest artists in the game like Kanye West, Ed Sheeran and more. While he is already alluding to walking away from his ten year employment with Power 105.1 and iHeartRadio, the source tells Page Six that he is still undecided. “He’s not sure what he is going to do,” they said. “There are a lot of potential deals in the air, and he just wants to keep his options open and think strategically.” The source also added, “He loves working for [Power 105.1 parent company] iHeartRadio, but he is contemplating his next move.”

Fans are already speculating that The Breakfast Club would never be the same without Charlamagne Tha God. For now, he has nine months to settle on a decision. Do you think he will stay?