Boosie Badazz Went Ballistic On Fan Who Asked About Webbie On IG Live

Bossie Badazz went ballistic on his Instagram Live earlier when someone mentioned his longtime associate Webbie.

The duo consisting of Webbie and Boosie Badazz were staples on the Trill Entertainment imprint and ruled the South with the collaborative projects. They teamed up on projects such as, Ghetto Stories and Gangsta Musik which were both released in 2003, they tapped Trill Fam and Foxx to bring across, Trill Entertainment Presents: Survival of the Fittest in 2007 and Trill Entertainment Presents: All or Nothing in 2010. They have also done a tremendous number of features on each other’s tracks, many with positive results, ultimately helping to pave the way for many of the talents that emerged out of the South in the last 2 decades.

It almost seems out of nowhere that the two rappers have stopped collaborating. Fans began to speculate that both men were beefing, however, over the years, Boosie has iced those rumors in numerous interviews, especially when on his regular post at VLAD TV.

Boosie Badazz sang the same tune during a 2019 interview, which Webbie eventually commented on. Webbie’s Instagram comment implied that Boosie was not completely honest about the relationship between himself and his former lyrical partner. The comment also suggested that Lil Boosie switched up because of money. A few hours later, Webbie posted another cryptic message preaching unity, which countered his previous criticism.

It seems 2020 is the year if revelation and Boosie Badazz is setting the record straight about the relationship between himself and Weebie. Last month he released a track titled, “I Remember,” in which he rapped about Webbie’s loyalty, “Up in the malice, up in the malice, me n my Savage. I ain’t talkin bout Webbie, I’m talkin bout n***as who really be steppin for me.”

Boosie is now distancing himself from any conversation pertaining to his one-time associate. While on his Instagram Live, someone spoke about Webbie when he snapped.

“Don’t ask me about Webbie. Do you see me with f***ing Webbie. Do you see me hanging with Webbie? Well, don’t ask me about f***ing Webbie.”

The relationship between himself and Webbie has become a favorite topic during Boosie’s interviews. It could be that the rapper is tired of giving an explanation as to why they are no longer working together.

While Boosie Badazz has been having a great time with his new reality tv show, he was dealt a huge blow with the cancellation of his Boosie Bash concert as a result of the coronavirus clampdown. Could it be that the rapper is just stressed out?