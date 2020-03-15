Machine Gun Kelly Claims He Killed The GOAT Eminem

Machine Gun Kelly is not letting the COVID-19 stop him from waging an attack on his arch nemesis Eminem.

Machine Gun Kelly and Eminem started beefing back in 2018, and things have gone further south since the first diss track, “Not Alike” was released by Eminem on his surprise album Kamikaze. Marshall’s response came after he heard MGK’s verse on Tech N9ne’s “No Reason.” MGK followed up Em’s diss in short order, dropping “Rap Devil.” The song was praised by many critics, who claimed that it was a worthy hit at Em, especially since he reworked Em’s “Rap God” to provide the blow.

While things kept quiet for a few months, another surprise album for Eminem in 2020 reheated the beef. On the track “Unaccommodating,” Marshall raps, “But when they ask me is the war finished with MGK? Of course it is. I cleansed him of his mortal sins, I’m God and the Lord forgives, even the devil worshippers /I’m moving on.”

Now a few months later and Machine Gun Kelly is once again hunting heads. This time he calls on a few other henchmen to help deliver the blow. We hear from Young Thug, RJMrLA, and Lil Duke, who all find themselves way on Machine Gun Kelly’s new track titled, “Bullets with Names.”

MKG’s cronies drop a lot of heat, but they leave the direct shots for the “Rap Devil” rapper, who delivers some pretty gnarley and boastful lyrics.

He raps, “Killed me a goat so my jacket got stains on it /Wipin’ my?nose like I got some cocaine on it. Pulled out his coffin and ate me a plate on it / Called up his b***h, showed my d**k, let ’em lay on it.”

Machine Gun Kelly is currently readying his album, Tickets to My Downfall. While an exact release date has not been provided, MGK did mention that Blink-182’s Travis Barker is on production duties, with features from Trippie Redd, Blackbear, Goody Grace, and Mod Sun.